SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

921 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lea and

northwestern Gaines Counties through 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/...

At 921 PM CDT/821 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Lovington, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lovington and Higginbotham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3296 10306 3296 10296 3288 10296 3290 10342

3308 10343 3318 10306

TIME...MOT...LOC 0221Z 267DEG 13KT 3300 10333

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

