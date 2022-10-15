WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

102 AM MDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and Texas, including the

following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy

County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea

County and Southern Lea County. In Texas, Andrews, Borden, Crane,

Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Dawson, Eastern

Culberson County, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Guadalupe Mountains

Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Howard, Loving,

Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves County Plains,

Scurry, Terrell, Upton, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Ward and

Winkler.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Approaching upper level low in combination with ample

moisture may lead to widespread rainfall with potential

amounts between 1-2 inches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

