WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

North central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of

Marathon, or 24 miles east of Alpine, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Pecos and north central Brewster Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather