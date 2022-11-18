WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

130 PM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winter weather tonight and Saturday is no longer expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST

/11 PM MST/ TONIGHT TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE...Permian Basin and most of Lea County.

* WHEN...From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11

AM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. Check on pipes, plants, and people. Wind chills as

low as 12 expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM

MST/ TONIGHT TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of up

to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Eddy County and most of West Texas west of the Pecos.

low as 8 expected.

