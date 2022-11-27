WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 gusts to around 60 mph on Monday. 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible on Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather