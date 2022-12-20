WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...DANGEROUS ARCTIC COLD TO IMPACT WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO THURSDAY...

A strong cold front will race through West Texas and Southeast

New Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter

season so far.

At this time, the cold front is expected to reach the northern

Permian Basin early Thursday morning, and reach the Rio Grande

during the evening. Strong winds are anticipated along and behind

the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early east of the

Pecos, and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind

chills in the 20s or lower are expected east of the Pecos.

Friday morning, temperatures will have plunged to the single

digits as far south as Marfa, with teens expected as far south as

the Big Bend area. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero will be

possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing for almost

everyone with the exception of along and near the Rio Grande. Very

cold temperatures continue Saturday morning with widespread teens

across the region.

Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through

Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin

and time outside due to very low wind chills. Take precautions to

protect pets and exposed pipes from cold temperatures. Stay tuned

to your favorite news source or the latest forecast at

weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation, as details will

likely change.

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy and Coastal

Kenedy Counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Hidalgo, Starr, Inland Willacy, and Inland Cameron

Counties.

