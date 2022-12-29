WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 205 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Winds have decreased below high wind criteria across the Guadalupe mountains over the last few hours. Some strong gusts in the 40s and 50s are still possible through the early morning hours, but winds over high wind criteria are increasingly unlikely, thus have cancelled the previous warning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather