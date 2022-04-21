TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 253 PM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather