TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Norman OK

447 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of Oklahoma and northern

Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa,

Blaine, Caddo, Cotton, Jefferson, Love, Major and Tillman. In

northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being

cancelled.

