TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

924 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND

NORTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL EASTLAND AND

SOUTH CENTRAL STEPHENS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

