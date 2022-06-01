TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 421 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Foard County through 445 PM CDT... At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Chalk, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Foard County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3399 10005 3404 9994 3386 9978 3385 10005 TIME...MOT...LOC 2121Z 245DEG 12KT 3390 10004 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Knox County through 500 PM CDT... At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Truscott, moving east at 10 mph. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Knox LAT...LON 3378 9995 3367 9989 3362 9989 3361 9999 3372 10000 3377 10000 TIME...MOT...LOC 2122Z 266DEG 9KT 3367 10004 TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jeff Davis County through 515 PM CDT... At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Kent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Jeff Davis County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. LAT...LON 3094 10441 3105 10417 3075 10411 3083 10442 TIME...MOT...LOC 2123Z 272DEG 13KT 3089 10433 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather