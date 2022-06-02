TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Norman OK

155 PM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in

Oklahoma...Texas...

Red River near Burkburnett affecting Wichita, Jefferson, Tillman,

Clay and Cotton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an

alternative route.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Red River near Burkburnett.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the

Red River near Davidson... Oklahoma downstream to areas near

Burkburnett and Taylor... Oklahoma.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.4 feet.

- Forecast...The Red River is cresting and is expected to begin

falling by this evening.

- Action stage is 7.0 feet.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather