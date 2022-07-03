TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

140 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clay County

through 230 PM CDT...

At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles south of Henrietta, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Henrietta and Bluegrove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3370 9809 3367 9825 3383 9837 3390 9815

TIME...MOT...LOC 1840Z 161DEG 6KT 3376 9821

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather