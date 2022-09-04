TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

309 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Archer

and southeastern Baylor Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles northeast of Westover, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Megargel, Westover and Lake Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9911 3365 9899 3364 9884 3340 9883

TIME...MOT...LOC 2009Z 009DEG 18KT 3357 9894

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

