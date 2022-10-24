TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

515 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Knox and

western Baylor Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Goree to 5 miles southeast of Munday.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seymour, Goree, Red Springs, Mabelle, Bomarton and southeastern Lake

Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3340 9961 3360 9958 3377 9913 3340 9909

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 252DEG 36KT 3348 9952 3342 9954

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN CALLAHAN...NORTHWESTERN BROWN...NORTHERN COLEMAN...

SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR AND NORTHEASTERN RUNNELS COUNTIES...

At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goldsboro, or

near Lawn, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Oplin around 530 PM CDT.

Rowden around 550 PM CDT.

Cross Plains and Cross Cut around 605 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake, Us-283 Near The Coleman-

Callahan County Line, Echo, Lake Coleman and Ovalo.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

