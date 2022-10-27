TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Hardeman County in northern Texas... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Quanah, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Quanah, Chillicothe, Medicine Mound, Goodlett and Copper Breaks State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FOARD AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The rotation with the severe thunderstorm has weakened, therefore the tornado warning has been cancelled for Foard and Hardeman Counties. However, the storm remains severe and is still capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather