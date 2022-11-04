TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

110 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Comanche, southern Kiowa, central Tillman, northwestern Wichita and

east central Wilbarger Counties through 145 PM CDT...

At 110 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles north of Harrold, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Frederick, Snyder, Chattanooga, Davidson, Manitou, Hollister,

Loveland, Oklaunion and Harrold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3404 9900 3414 9919 3467 9898 3450 9858

TIME...MOT...LOC 1810Z 212DEG 49KT 3416 9905

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

