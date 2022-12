TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 580/581

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORMAN OK

358 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 581 UNTIL

11 AM CST THIS MORNING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH

580. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA

JEFFERSON STEPHENS

IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA

COTTON

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN TEXAS

ARCHER CLAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, DUNCAN, HENRIETTA,

HOLLIDAY, LAKESIDE CITY, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, TEMPLE,

WALTERS, AND WAURIKA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 580 TO

EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

GRADY

CADDO COMANCHE TILLMAN

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES

BAYLOR KNOX WICHITA

WILBARGER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, CHICKASHA, FREDERICK,

HINTON, KNOX CITY, LAWTON, MUNDAY, SEYMOUR, SHEPPARD AFB, TUTTLE,

VERNON, AND WICHITA FALLS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 581 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

COMANCHE

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COLLIN COOKE DALLAS

DENTON EASTLAND ELLIS

ERATH FANNIN GRAYSON

HOOD HUNT JACK

JOHNSON KAUFMAN MONTAGUE

PALO PINTO PARKER ROCKWALL

SOMERVELL STEPHENS TARRANT

WISE YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE,

BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, BURLESON, CARROLLTON, CISCO,

CLEBURNE, COMANCHE, COMMERCE, DALLAS, DE LEON, DECATUR, DENISON,

DENTON, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORNEY,

FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GORMAN, GRAHAM,

GRANBURY, GREENVILLE, HEATH, JACKSBORO, KAUFMAN, LEWISVILLE,

MCKINNEY, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OAK TRAIL SHORES,

OLNEY, PLANO, RANGER, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, STEPHENVILLE, TERRELL,

WAXAHACHIE, AND WEATHERFORD.

IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS THIS INCLUDES 1 COUNTY.

BROWN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROWNWOOD AND INDIAN CREEK.

_____

