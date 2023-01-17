TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

251 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...Fire Weather Watch for West-North Texas on Wednesday Afternoon...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN-

NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels which

is in effect Wednesday afternoon.

* TIMING...Noon to 6 pm.

* WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...62 to 67 degrees

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES

FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty west winds and low relative humidities,

which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday

evening.

* WINDS... WEST AT 15-30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 14 PERCENT.

* FUELS... DRY.

* IMPACTS... ANY WILDFIRES THAT DEVELOP COULD BE DIFFICULT TO

CONTROL AND WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.

A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for

critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and

possible Red Flag Warnings.

