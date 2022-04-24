WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

917 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Throckmorton County through 945 AM CDT...

At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Elbert, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Throckmorton County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3312 9895 3308 9903 3313 9908 3324 9896

TIME...MOT...LOC 1417Z 221DEG 33KT 3316 9899

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

