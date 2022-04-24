WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 619 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sterling, northwestern Tom Green and north central Irion Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Arden, moving northeast at 30 mph. This storm will track across the Panhandle of Tom Green County well west of San Angelo and move northeast into southeast Sterling County. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sterling, northwestern Tom Green and north central Irion Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3143 10100 3148 10111 3177 10096 3165 10077 TIME...MOT...LOC 2318Z 212DEG 24KT 3151 10102 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather