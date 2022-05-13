WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Irion County in west central Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Arden, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Arden around 810 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Archer County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern

Wichita Falls, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Wichita Falls, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Lakeside City and

Pleasant Valley.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

