WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

746 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN IRION COUNTY...

At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Nasworthy,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Irion County, including the following locations... Us-

67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CONCHO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCCULLOCH COUNTIES...

At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leaday, moving

east at 15 mph.

This severe storm will be near...

Stacy around 800 PM CDT.

Voss around 805 PM CDT.

Gouldbusk around 815 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mozelle

and Shields.

