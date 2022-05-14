WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

139 AM CDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Schleicher and southwestern Menard Counties through 245 AM CDT...

At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Adams, or 10 miles northwest of Fort Mckavett, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Mckavett, Camp Sol Mayer, Adams, The Intersection Of Us-

83 And Ranch Road 1773 and The Intersection Of Us-

190 And Ranch Road 2084.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3099 10055 3109 10045 3102 10011 3081 9972

3071 9980 3071 10010

TIME...MOT...LOC 0639Z 302DEG 15KT 3092 10023

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather