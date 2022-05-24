WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Crockett County in west central Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Pandale, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Crockett County, including the following locations...

The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2083 And Highway 405.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM

CDT/300 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES

COUNTIES...

At 339 PM CDT/239 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles

northeast of Humble City, or 13 miles north of Hobbs, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Knowles.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Northwestern Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 27 miles south of Sheffield, moving

east at 10 mph.

* Locations impacted include...

Pandale.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather