SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

752 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Menard

and south central Concho Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Eden, moving south-southwest at 30 mph. The storm may weaken as it

enters northwestern Menard County, but the leading outflow could

produce gusty winds across northwestern Menard County.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Eden, Live Oak and Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3100 10012 3106 10012 3132 9990 3121 9973

3088 9991

TIME...MOT...LOC 0051Z 035DEG 29KT 3121 9987

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

