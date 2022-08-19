WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

602 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, San Saba.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Cherokee, Chappel and Bend.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, County Road 343 crossing

Cherokee Creek and County Road 432 crossing Cherokee Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

