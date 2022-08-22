WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Kimble County in west central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Segovia, The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290, I-10 Near The

Kimble-Kerr County Line and Us-83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

Old Segovia Rd. crossing Johnson Fork, County Road 430 crossing

Johnson Fork, County Road 430 crossing Joy Creek and KC 451 crossing

Johnson Fork.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 464 and 477.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather