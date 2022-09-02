WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

600 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Crockett.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of North Central Crockett County

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

crossings along County Road 208 and Deer Canyon crossing

Pecos River.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

- At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman

Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Hardin, Plum Grove, North

Cleveland, Woodloch, Dayton Lakes, Porter Heights, Tarkington

Prairie, New Caney, Romayor, Moss Hill and Rye.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather