Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

947 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mason and

southwestern San Saba Counties through 1045 PM CDT...

At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Katemcy, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mason, Cherokee, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Fredonia, Streeter,

Hedwigs Hill, Camp Air, Hilda, Long Mountain, Grit, Katemcy, The

Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222, Us-87 Near The Mason-

Gillespie County Line and Koockville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3092 9868 3092 9896 3050 9897 3050 9948

3094 9948 3094 9909 3107 9909 3107 9858

TIME...MOT...LOC 0247Z 010DEG 10KT 3091 9920

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

