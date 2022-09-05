WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 522 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Shackelford County through 600 PM CDT... At 522 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albany, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, Fort Griffin and Big Country Baptist Assembly. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3268 9926 3267 9961 3296 9961 3296 9936 3295 9922 TIME...MOT...LOC 2222Z 011DEG 13KT 3281 9933 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather