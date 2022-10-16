WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Schleicher County in west central Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The

Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, or 15 miles west of

Eldorado, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Eldorado around 825 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

190 Near The Crockett-

Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch

Road 915 and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

