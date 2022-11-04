WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 118 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HASKELL...NORTHERN SHACKELFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN THROCKMORTON COUNTIES... At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Lake Stamford Marina, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Throckmorton around 135 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-283, The Intersection Of Us- 283 And Ranch Road 209, Lusk and The Intersection Of Us- 380 And Highway 222. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather