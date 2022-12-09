WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 333 PM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility below 1\/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Fisher, Nolan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor and Callahan Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may see occasional improvement in visibility while other areas may worsen. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather