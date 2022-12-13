WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

446 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Coleman

County through 530 AM CST...

At 445 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Voss, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Coleman, Santa Anna and Valera.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for west central

Texas.

LAT...LON 3161 9968 3167 9971 3177 9966 3196 9920

3178 9920

TIME...MOT...LOC 1045Z 236DEG 29KT 3169 9963

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

