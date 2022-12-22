WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

747 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...Dangerously Cold Conditions Arriving across West Central Texas...

The arctic cold front will continue to blast rapidly south this

morning/ At 7:45 am, the front has reached a line from San Angelo

to Eola to Richland Springs. The front will continue south to

near Ozona to Eldorado to Mason by 9 AM, bringing wind gusts of

40-50 mph and plunging temperatures. Readings will drop into the

teens later this morning across the Big Country and into the low

to mid 20 across the Concho Valley and Heartland, with dangerously

cold wind chill readings near or below zero at times.

A few things to prepare for:

Dress in layers and do not forget to cover your head and hands.

North winds will make driving conditions along I-20 and other east

to west roadways hazardous as cross winds and sudden gusts may

affect high profile vehicles.

This is the start of an extended period of below freezing

temperatures. Use caution when using your heater, fireplaces, and

space heaters to stay warm.

