WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

309 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS ALL OF WEST

CENTRAL TEXAS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Much drier air is expected behind a Pacific front moving through

our area early this morning. This will allow relative humidity

values to fall below 20 percent areawide this afternoon. At the

same time, wind speeds out of the west will increase to between

20-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. Both of these factors

combined with the lack of precipitation across the area this year

and freeze-cured grasses will result in critical fire weather

conditions across all of West Central Texas this afternoon and

evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT, STRONG WEST

WINDS, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low relative humidities, strong west winds, and high

fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CST this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* FUELS...DRY.

* IMPACTS... ANY WILDFIRES THAT DEVELOP COULD BE DIFFICULT TO

CONTROL AND WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to

extreme fire behavior.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Concho Valley, western portions of the Big Country,

and Crockett County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

