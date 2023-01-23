WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1059 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...A rain and snow mix is expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Fisher, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones and Shackelford

Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges

and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO

* WHAT...A rain and snow mix expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch around Sweetwater and Abilene. Higher totals

expected in slightly higher elevations.

* WHERE...Nolan, Taylor and Callahan Counties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways in Abilene and Sweetwater may be

warm enough to prevent much accumulation, but some

accumulations up to around 1 inch possible on grassy surfaces.

However, higher elevations south of Sweetwater along State

Highway 70, along the Divide south of Abilene along Highway 277

near Buffalo Gap, and in some of the higher elevations across

Callahan County may see some accumulations on roadways. These

accumulations may be enough to cause icy spots on roadways and

some travel concerns.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather