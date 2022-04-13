WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma...

Western Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Idabel to Wilkerson, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

New Boston, Foreman, Boxelder, De Kalb, Winthrop, Arkinda, Dalby

Springs, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Bokhoma, Almont, Moon, Spring

Hill, Beaverdams, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Goodlake, Harris and

Shinewell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

