WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1001 PM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 160.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 159.5 feet

Tuesday evening.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN DICKENS COUNTY...

At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Dickens, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Spur, Dickens and Mcadoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

