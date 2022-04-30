WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

427 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Smith,

west central Harrison, southern Upshur and Gregg Counties through 500

PM CDT...

At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Big Sandy, or near Gladewater, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Big Sandy, Clarksville

City, East Mountain, Liberty City, West Mountain, Lakeport, Union

Grove, Warren City, Rolling Meadows and Judson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

northeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3264 9511 3267 9461 3237 9464 3237 9468

3246 9513

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 275DEG 21KT 3255 9504

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

