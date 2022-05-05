WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1040 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Smith County

through 1115 AM CDT...

At 1039 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chandler, or 8 miles west of Tyler, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Lindale, Noonday, New Chapel Hill and Red Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern

Texas.

LAT...LON 3258 9532 3234 9504 3217 9545 3219 9547

3221 9547 3223 9549 3225 9547 3226 9547

3230 9545 3231 9546 3236 9545 3237 9546

3237 9547 3240 9550

TIME...MOT...LOC 1539Z 233DEG 33KT 3230 9545

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

