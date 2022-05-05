WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

148 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL

RUSK COUNTY...

At 148 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Henderson, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Church Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

Western Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northwestern Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Wake Village to 6 miles north of

Waskom, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Texarkana, Springhill, Stamps,

Lewisville, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing,

Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Fouke, Mooringsport, Bradley,

Taylor, Hosston and Buckner.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

North central Freestone County in central Texas...

South central Henderson County in central Texas...

Northwestern Anderson County in central Texas...

* Until 230 PM CDT.

* At 148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Fairfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Freestone, south central Henderson and northwestern

Anderson Counties.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 200 and 209.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Hill, Navarro, Ellis, and Kaufman counties.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas as

well as flooded low-water crossings and ponding water on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

-

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Waxahachie, Ennis, Terrell, Hillsboro, Kaufman, Mabank,

Crandall, Palmer, Combine, Italy, Itasca, Talty, Seven

Points, Kemp, Maypearl, Bardwell, Grays Prairie, Alma,

Cottonwood and Carl's Corner.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather