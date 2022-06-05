WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Queen City, or 9 miles northwest of Atlanta, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Atlanta, Queen City, Rodessa, Ida, Bivins, Ravanna, McLeod,

Brightstar, Bloomburg, Douglassville, Kiblah and Red Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather