WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

642 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bowie

and northern Morris Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dalby Springs, or 13 miles southeast of Boxelder. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dalby Springs and Us 259 And I 30 Intersection.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3335 9479 3333 9478 3332 9478 3332 9475

3345 9475 3346 9456 3328 9450 3328 9451

3327 9453 3327 9456 3325 9457 3325 9464

3326 9465 3325 9465 3324 9481

TIME...MOT...LOC 2341Z 356DEG 4KT 3339 9466

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather