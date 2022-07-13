WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

656 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern De Soto

Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties

through 730 PM CDT...

At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Logansport, or 16 miles west of Mansfield, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Logansport, Longstreet and Stanley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near the north end of Toledo Bend, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3190 9390 3189 9392 3189 9393 3190 9392

3191 9393 3191 9395 3192 9396 3192 9397

3198 9401 3198 9408 3199 9410 3215 9406

3212 9385 3187 9390

TIME...MOT...LOC 2355Z 008DEG 12KT 3207 9398

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

