SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Smith, southeastern

Wood, southwestern Upshur and southwestern Gregg Counties through 415

PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lindale, or 9 miles southeast of Mineola, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Mineola, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins,

Hoard, Liberty City, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs,

Carroll and Teaselville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3273 9535 3244 9485 3213 9539 3213 9546

3217 9547 3218 9546 3220 9546 3223 9549

3225 9547 3226 9547 3230 9545 3231 9546

3236 9545 3246 9558 3252 9560 3257 9560

TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 328DEG 20KT 3254 9540

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

