WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

131 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Caddo

Parish, southeastern Harrison and northeastern Panola Counties

through 200 PM CDT...

At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms around Deberry, or 12 miles northeast of Carthage,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Deberry, Elysian Fields, Midyett, Darco, Front and Spring Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3251 9425 3236 9382 3212 9417 3239 9448

3239 9449 3240 9451

TIME...MOT...LOC 1830Z 331DEG 12KT 3231 9423

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

