WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marshall,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Marshall, Scottsville and Nesbitt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather