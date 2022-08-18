WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 823 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches and central Angelina Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lufkin, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lufkin, Huntington, Etoile and Homer. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3126 9470 3144 9472 3151 9444 3124 9441 TIME...MOT...LOC 0123Z 264DEG 9KT 3136 9463 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Live Oak and northwestern Bee Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nell, or 13 miles east of Campbellton, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Pawnee, Nell, Esseville and Whitsett. This includes Interstate 37 between mile markers 76 and 83. LAT...LON 2869 9801 2870 9796 2851 9807 2861 9834 2878 9810 TIME...MOT...LOC 0123Z 038DEG 13KT 2869 9809 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Friday evening, and remain above major flood levels through Monday afternoon. The Flood Warning will remain in effect until further notice. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Tilden 14.0 19.3 Thu 7 pm 22.0 21.2 20.1 18.7 16.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather